Former WWE talent and original member of The Nexus, Michael Tarver, has revealed that he recently suffered a stroke. Tarver shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of himself speaking directly to fans and offering an update on his current condition.

Tarver, real name Tyrone Evans, noted that he’s been focusing on recovery and expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from friends and fans since the health scare. He didn’t go into detail about the severity of the stroke but appeared optimistic and thankful to be on the mend.

A veteran of more than 16 years in the wrestling business, Tarver made his name as part of The Nexus—the infamous WWE faction that debuted in 2010 and made a major impact by attacking John Cena and other top stars on Monday Night RAW. He was released from the company in the summer of 2011 but continued to compete on the independent circuit, with his last recorded match taking place in 2021 at a show in Tampa, Florida.

Since leaving WWE, Tarver has worked sporadically across the U.S. indie scene and has also pursued music and motivational speaking. Fans have since flooded his social media with messages of encouragement as he continues his recovery journey.

Tarver wrote, “Last night I was told I was having a Stroke , I dont EVER emote , I dont EVER “Sell” as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night. I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER ,im thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed fir a few hours as they were testing and working to get my bd down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality. What a way to die , I work 2 jobs , I train twice a day , I have never drank or smoked in my life and to fall asleep and not wake up because of my blood pressure. I thought about my babies who are all adults now and all of my years of fight depression and suicide attempts over the past 20 years. I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live. I haven’t shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions Im being overcome with but the sun came up and so did I

Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿”