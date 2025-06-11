Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal, didn’t simply walk out of a show without cause.

Back in May, Dhesi faced MASADA at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event, but the match ended in a countout after Dhesi exited mid-match, leaving fans puzzled. The event promoter later attributed the situation to complications involving hotel arrangements and shared messages he claimed came from Dhesi’s agent.

While the incident initially flew under the radar, it gained traction after MASADA publicly weighed in, alleging that Dhesi had imposed restrictions on what could and couldn’t be used during their match.

However, Fightful Select is reporting that sources close to Dhesi insist the entire ordeal was a work, orchestrated in advance by the show’s booker.

As of now, Raj Dhesi is not scheduled for any future appearances with the promotion.