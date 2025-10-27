A former WWE Superstar who once appeared on SmackDown in 2007 is reflecting on her short-lived run with the company and the reasons behind her sudden exit.

Krissy Vaine was originally positioned for a major storyline opposite Torrie Wilson, but before the angle could get underway, she made the unexpected decision to leave WWE.

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling with Heart” podcast, Vaine discussed what really happened during that time. She recalled being called up to the main roster from FCW and how the experience, while exciting at first, quickly became difficult to handle. According to Vaine, she felt she was being bullied behind the scenes, which ultimately led her to walk away from the company. She said,

“I was the first one from developmental to get brought up. We all got shipped to FCW, some people got let go, some people, whatever happened, happened.”

“I was now in FCW with the Bellas and Nattie. I think Nattie and I were the only two left standing from Deep South.”

“So they call me up and I’m like the first out of my class. There’s no social media then to where I could form any friendships. So I go up, and I felt like I was bullied.”

“I should have been tougher than I was. I should have had tools; I probably should have told a higher-up what was happening. But I’m also from the generation that—we don’t tell. If somebody’s being s***** to you, you either tough it out or, like, go.”

“After two weeks of that, I was supposed to be on a three-week European tour, and I said, ‘There is no way that I can go on a three-week European tour. These people are going to destroy me.’”

During the same podcast, Vaine revealed that she was taking a lot of Xanax to avoid the mental stress of being bullied. She said,

“It was hard for me because I’m from a small town, I was always on homecoming court and cheerleading, very popular, same on the indies.”

“So I didn’t realize at the time that people that were being ugly to me, it was just like jealousy, or a, ‘Let’s get her out of here’ thing, because I was obviously getting pushed into a big storyline that I did not know. I wasn’t privy to that information. So I ended up quitting before the three-week European tour.”

“And I was already taking a lot of Xanax at that time to numb everything. We didn’t do therapy back then. We didn’t do mental health. So it was really challenging. I was on so much Xanax that I couldn’t feel anything. So I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m just gonna walk away.’”