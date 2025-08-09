Nearly four months after parting ways with WWE, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has unveiled a dramatic physical transformation — and dropped hints about a possible leap into Hollywood.

In a new social media post, Strowman showed off a leaner, more sculpted 351-pound physique. He wrote,

“351lbs!!! Almost ready for this new big screen life. So much amazing things coming down the line.”

Strowman already has a fresh TV project in the works – hosting his own original food series, Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, set to debut on the USA Network.

Strowman was released from WWE in May alongside Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler.

Sami Zayn made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown in his billed hometown, scoring a victory over Solo Sikoa.

On Friday night’s show, the RAW star — hailing from Laval, Quebec but billed from Montreal — received a huge ovation as he stepped in to face Sikoa following Tama Tonga & JC Matteo’s win over the Motor City Machine Guns.

In the non-title bout, Zayn countered a Samoan Spike attempt and rolled Sikoa up for the pinfall win.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the August 21st WWE Clash In Paris pay-per-view event below:

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Logan Paul vs. John Cena