Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm has responded to recent remarks from The Undertaker about modern wrestlers spending time making TikTok videos backstage instead of watching matches.

On a recent episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker voiced frustration over the shift in backstage culture, saying:

“I’m a notoriously old-school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to the shows, and if you can even find talent backstage watching matches… most of ‘em are filming TikToks, doing all this other [stuff]. Even when I was on the road full time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you.”

Storm offered his perspective on Threads, noting how the industry’s schedule has changed since The Undertaker’s era:

“Talent aren’t on the road full time anymore. They work one day a week. They have six days to watch matches back. Times change. Many only see their friends one day a week now.”

The back-and-forth has sparked discussion among fans about how the evolving pro wrestling landscape is reshaping locker room culture and backstage routines.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently weighed in on WWE’s new broadcast partnership with ESPN, which will bring the company’s pay-per-view events to ESPN starting next year.

The deal coincides with the launch of ESPN’s new streaming service later this year, with WWE shows set to air on both the platform and ESPN’s cable channels.

Appearing on “The Clay Edwards Show,” Flair was asked if blockbuster deals like this ever make him think, “You’re welcome,” for his role in building WWE’s legacy.

Flair waved off the notion, instead voicing pride in the company’s ongoing success.

“They print money. They’re doing so well. I’m happy with them,” Flair said. “I just saw all of them at Hulk’s funeral. I know Hunter very well. Vince was there, Shane was there — a lot of the guys.”