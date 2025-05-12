Vince McMahon’s chapter with WWE may be over, but he still has the unwavering support of longtime associate Teddy Long.

McMahon officially stepped down from WWE for the second time in January 2024, following serious misconduct allegations involving Janel Grant and others.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Wrestling Time Machine” podcast, Long shared why he remains loyal to McMahon. He said,

“I’m gonna stand by him. If it hadn’t been for Vince McMahon, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Despite the legal troubles, McMahon is reportedly planning his next move. Sources suggest that he intends to launch a film and television production company once the ongoing case with Grant is resolved.

There is also speculation that McMahon may be eyeing a return to the wrestling world through a new promotion. Reports indicate that he has already reached out to camera operators with wrestling production experience.

Sabu’s final interview took place on the “Legion of Skanks” podcast, which was released on May 6. You can watch the interview below:

We send our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sabu.