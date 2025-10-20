Former WWE NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish has opened up about a recent injury and some personal challenges he’s currently facing — including being without health insurance.

In a candid update shared with fans, Fish revealed that he suffered a pulled hamstring while working a recent wrestling event. The veteran performer admitted that the injury has added to an already difficult stretch in his life, explaining that he’s been struggling to stay positive while dealing with both the physical setback and the realities of being uninsured.

Fish didn’t go into full detail about the circumstances surrounding his current situation, but he expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from fans and peers within the industry. The former Undisputed Era member has been active on the independent circuit since his AEW departure in 2022, continuing to compete around the world while also taking on coaching and training opportunities.

As of now, there’s no word on the severity of Fish’s injury or when he expects to return to the ring.

Fish stated, “Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately. Got injured at a show, pulled hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff. I’m not here looking for a handout. I’m starting a YouTube channel because I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs — whatever I can bring. If you’ve ever supported me — cheered, booed, whatever — hit that subscribe and come along for the ride. Let’s see what we can build together.”