Matt Riddle recently speculated on the “Going Ringside” podcast that Vince McMahon might be starting a new wrestling company, sharing rumors he’d heard through the grapevine.

When asked about working with McMahon again, Riddle expressed his openness as an independent contractor, highlighting his freedom to work with anyone, anywhere, and on his terms. He said,

“Through the grapevine, I’ve heard Vince might have another company. I’m interested in anybody, bro. I’m an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want.”

This speculation was partly fueled by “83 Weeks” podcast host Conrad Thompson, who mentioned rumors of McMahon rehiring former WWE executives and discussing a new project with wrestling cameramen, with FOX possibly involved. However, Dave Meltzer later reported that McMahon is not planning a return to wrestling, with McMahon’s recent appearance at an NBA game further suggesting no immediate intentions for a new promotion.

WWE has recently signed Lance Anoa’i, a talent with experience in Pro Wrestling NOAH and MLW, but his debut has been delayed due to an injury. He is expected to join the WWE EVOLVE roster.

Despite some reports from Dave Meltzer suggesting internal criticism of Lance’s potential success in WWE, other sources claim there has been no negative feedback from higher-ups within the company.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, who last appeared in the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble, recently discussed the possibility of returning to WWE during an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive.

While he expressed his love for the company, Khali emphasized that a full-time return is unlikely. He is currently involved in business ventures and entertainment projects in India but hasn’t completely ruled out making occasional special appearances in WWE in the future.

Khali said, “I don’t think so, going back to WWE. I’m doing so many things. CW, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events in India. I’m busy all the time. I don’t want to come back to WWE. I want to come and just say, ‘Hello. Hi.’ Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No. I’m doing so many things.”

Josh Alexander, known as “The Walking Weapon,” is currently a free agent. Although AEW has been speculated as his likely destination, he hasn’t appeared anywhere except Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Alexander is still expected to join AEW but has been focused on resolving his work visa issues. There’s no set timeline for when the former TNA World Champion will return to television.