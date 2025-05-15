A former professional wrestler accused of killing his wife has been found unfit to stand trial, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

William Albert Haynes, known in the wrestling world as Billy Jack Haynes, has been ordered to undergo treatment at the Oregon State Hospital. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Angela Lucero ruled that Haynes is currently unable to participate in his own defense.

Haynes was arrested in February 2024 in connection with the death of his wife, 85-year-old Janette Becraft. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court filings state that his stay at the state hospital could last between one and three years.

Haynes began his wrestling career in 1982 and competed against high-profile opponents, including Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

A follow-up hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20.

During a recent interview with “MuscleMan Malcolm,” WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints expressed his desire to defend his title against anyone from RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

On who he should defend his title against next: “Oh, gosh, what a great question. Honestly, I get that question quite a bit to show my hands. Would be foolish on my part, okay, of course. But I will say this, the current roster that we have from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, each brand perks my interest in some way, right? And so I think it would be great to defend this title against anybody from those brands in itself.”

On mixing it up with fresh competition: “It’s always good to mix it up with something fresh and new, and especially getting a mix of these different personalities that we have here at WWE, so that’s a hard one. I’m not going to put myself in a box on that one and say one name. I want them all.”

“WWE Superstar Bianca Belair gets candid about battling eating disorders and overcoming mental health struggles during her collegiate track career.”

“See how the friendship between Ron Simmons and John Bradshaw Layfield resulted in one of the Attitude Era’s most dominant tag teams in this documentary that details their brotherhood inside and outside the ring.”

“Join Randy Orton as he returns home to St. Louis for his final match against longtime rival John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025.”

We’re BACK at the Hill House… and it’s even worse this time.

Last time, we dragged WWE’s Dominik Mysterio and Otis into the chaos and walls were banging, things got weird, and we barely made it through the night. So naturally, we had to return. This time, we brought along the one person who swore she’d never come… WWE’s Michin aka Mia Yim. She’s a full on believer in the paranormal and has been dodging our invites for months… until now.

Watch as we explore the terrifying Mineral Wells Hill House in Texas again, and see if Mia survives her first (and maybe last?) trip into the Chamber of Horrors.

“Sam Roberts shows Cathy Kelley some of his favorite pranks on Tik Tok done in retail stores and other public locations.”