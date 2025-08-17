During a recent media interview, three-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed that he was invited to the 2025 SummerSlam 2025 pay-per-view but discovered there was no seat reserved for him upon arrival. Hart noted that he saw Kevin Nash had been given a seat, which led him to question whether WWE truly values him.

Former WWE wrestler Big Vito later reacted to Hart’s comments after reading the transcript, posting a lengthy response on Twitter. He criticized Hart for continuing to complain despite still receiving pay from WWE. He wrote,

ENOUGH !!!!!

How long can we hear you B*tch? Thats all you do now! You were looked up to as a great wrestler, technician.

A guy I modeled my wrestling after.

I was so proud to wrestle you. Be in the same company as you.

But this, YEARS OF JUST COMPLAING. Years of B*TCHING AND MOANING.

You have every right to be p*ssed off about things, but its time to STOP. Who the hell wants to hear it any more . Its, Goldberg, Its Hogan, Its Vince..

Who else can we complain about. You get paid to appear and you still B*tch.

Kevin Nash got a seat.

I think I just threw up. You have become someone

that people can’t stand listening to anymore! I looked up to you in this business. I was there the night you got hit. Sh*t, there have been many whose careers

stopped because of injury. Some who might have been better than you.

Yeah, BETTER. CONCUSSIONS AND BROKEN NECKS. People losing limbs. People that have died, and you don’t even let them die in peace.

I got plenty of beef. I say it once and that’s it. I make my point. But b*tching with money in the bank, you’re treated like royalty and you TREAT PEOPLE LIKE

SH*T! You still get paid by the WWE and you’re still complaining. How about this- Take your ball and go the F@#$ home. It’s been said.

Finally someone has spoken. It’s me. Now go have a miserable day. The best there was at B*tching, The best there ever will be…at Bitching.

And one last thing, The best there ever will be… at B*tching.

The Don has spoken.

In the fall of 2024, Bret Hart appeared on WWE programming to help further a storyline between Sami Zayn and then-World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

The Judgment Day scored a big win at AAA TripleMania XXXIII, with Finn Balor outsmarting Mr. Iguana.

Balor unveiled a Demon King puppet that hilariously “devoured” La Yesca, setting the tone for the match. The chaos eventually led to Raquel Rodriguez securing the victory for her team by pinning Lola Vice. The match featured Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa teaming with Vice, while Judgment Day was rounded out by JD McDonagh.

CM Punk made his UFC return through a video package promoting UFC 319 in Chicago, IL.

In the package, Punk highlighted Chicago’s rich championship legacy, from the 1985 Bears and the 2016 Cubs to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls dynasty and the multiple Stanley Cup victories of the Blackhawks.

All of this set the stage for the UFC middleweight title clash between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

At AAA TripleMania XXXIII, Rey Mysterio appeared to induct his longtime friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame. This was a full-circle moment, as Konnan had inducted Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

Mysterio spoke warmly about their friendship and highlighted Konnan’s influence on lucha libre. During his speech, the crowd began chanting for Alberto El Patron. Mysterio paused, telling the audience to hold on, promising he would bring Alberto back into the mix.

The induction continued with a video tribute to Konnan, featuring appearances from R-Truth, Norman Smiley, and Brian “Road Dogg” James.

When it was Konnan’s turn to speak, a heckler in the crowd drew his attention. Konnan responded sharply, calling the individual a clown and instructing them to sit down.

Before concluding, Konnan expressed his gratitude and respect for Rey Mysterio, remembered late AAA founder Antonio Peña, and thanked the fans for their support.