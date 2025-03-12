Former WCW wrestler Brian Knobbs was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night to undergo an emergency blood transfusion due to critically low blood levels.

On Knobbs’ Facebook page, an update was given on the former WCW Tag Team and Hardcore Champion. The post states.

“Hey everyone, Brian was rushed to the hospital from the rehab center due to critically low blood levels. He had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and is really struggling right now. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Knobbs, who has been struggling financially following the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton.

A life-threatening foot infection has also stopped Knobbs from making wrestling appearances, including having to cancel an appearance on the Jericho Cruise.

Knobbs is best known for his role as part of The Nasty Boys with Jerry Saggs. The pair are former WWF World Tag Team Champions.

Rob Van Dam will appear at the FSW Chris Bey Benefit Show.

Future Stars of Wrestling has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes will be appearing at the “Benefit for Bey” show on March 23.

The event will feature talent from WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and other promotions.

One of the biggest names in Wrestling will be making an appearance at Beynefit For @DashingChrisBey. WWE Hall of Famer @TherealRVD and @TheKatieForbes will be joining the festivities. Get your tickets todayhttps://t.co/hCvAEN1i4P pic.twitter.com/W4pilfFNeQ — (@FSWVegas) March 12, 2025

And finally, Cedric Alexander will be competing at United Pro Wrestling’s “Ready or Not!” event in New Bern, North Carolina on May 10th. Savannah Evans and Maya World are also set to appear.

Alexander’s opponent for the event has not yet been announced.

Alexander, who was released by WWE on February 7th after an eight-year tenure, is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion. He is also known for his time as a member of The Hurt Business and previously wrestled on WWE’s NXT roster.