A former WWE writer has alleged that Vince McMahon had a sexual encounter with Ashley Massaro. Dan St. Germain made the claim during an appearance on the “Bein’ Ian with Jordan” podcast. In the opening moments of the episode, St. Germain alleges that during a European tour, McMahon molested Massaro and, upon the plane’s landing, instructed everyone to disembark before having sex with her.

The podcast clip can be heard below. St. Germain does not provide detailed information or specify when the alleged incident took place, and he discusses it in crude terms. The segment begins around the 56-second mark.

Massaro, who passed away in 2019, previously alleged in a 2019 affidavit — uncovered during Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE — that McMahon “sexually preyed” on female wrestlers. According to the affidavit, Massaro was retaliated against for rejecting McMahon, receiving scripted storylines intended to damage her reputation. The affidavit also formed part of Massaro’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by an individual posing as a doctor during a 2006 WWE goodwill tour in Kuwait, and that WWE was aware of the incident and covered it up.

On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the current state of hardcore wrestling, its evolution over the years, and the challenges the genre faces today.

On the challenges of hardcore wrestling in today’s WWE: “To me, it’s, are we PG? [PG] 13? Because to me, like, as soon as you do something that becomes too hardcore, then it’s — I just think that it kind of crosses that line. They’re so worried about language. And I think there’s sometimes they allow a little bit too much violence.”

On other wrestlers taking it too far: “No-f**king-body’s gonna tell you, ‘You got to do that.’ If you’re stupid enough to do that, that’s your f**king prerogative.”

On hardcore wrestling hurting: “Sure, all that s**t is like anything else. It hurts, but your adrenaline is going, the crowd. You keep going. And then you take your hot shower, and you get in the car, you get back to your f**king hotel, and you’re like, ‘Oh, f**k, I had legs tomorrow. I’m not gonna be able to train.’ Like, for what? I look at my life, and I look at some of the stupid s**t I did. It’s like, I woke up this morning, man, it was just one of those days where, just like, everything f**king hurt.”

During a recent appearance on “The Takedown” podcast, Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) spoke about the potential of expanding The Wyatt Sicks faction with a new member.He said,

“Well, right now we’re working on stuff. We have our plans and our goals and we have a direction we’re already heading in, and everybody in the Wyatt Sicks, if wasn’t directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham. Windham always had these books and books of ideas and directions he wanted to go and people that he wanted to work with and use and everybody in the group now is specifically picked for their own reasons and there’s a lot of stories to tell on that and I’m not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we’re at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do and everything’s already in motion and I would just say everybody just pay attention for the future because it’s about to get crazy.”

The faction currently comprises Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan.