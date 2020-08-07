Excalibur Reportedly Set To Return To AEW Next Week

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW play-by-play man Excalibur is expected to return to the commentary table for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Reports are that the promotion is flying him back to Jacksonville and unless “things change” he’ll be working the show.

Excalibur has been absent from his position for the last two weeks, with ECW legend Taz replacing him on both Dynamite and AEW’s Youtube series DARK. Speculation was that he was either pulled from commentary, or chose to pull himself, due to a video resurfacing of Excalibur using the N-word during an angle with PWG. However, that has not been confirmed. No word on if the absence was COVID related either, but AEW President Tony Khan has been open and transparent about talents in the past dealing with exposure to the virus. (QT Marshall for example).

