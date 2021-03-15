AEW play-by-play commentator Excalibur was a recent guest on the My Mom’s Basement show with host Robbie Fox, where the PWG legend discussed advice that was given to him by colleague Jim Ross that helped him adapt to the live television setting. Hear what he had to say below.

One of the first shows, Jim Ross said to me, ‘you have good points, but we don’t get paid by the word.’ When it’s a PWG show and I’m calling it by myself, I can ramble on for as long as I need to to make a point. When I have to pass the ball to two other guys, being concise and making a point with an economy of words is something, for live television, I hadn’t done a lot of at that point. That’s something that really stuck with me.