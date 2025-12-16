The road to next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” has begun.

With WWE releasing tickets and multiple comprehensive promotional videos and commercials for next year’s WrestleMania 42 show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotional push for 2026’s “Show of Shows” is in full swing.

WWE generated a ton of interest with the cryptic footstep teasers on social media, culminating in an epic commercial that has been airing consistently on WWE programming, featuring Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

On Tuesday, the company released an excellent behind-the-scenes feature showing the making of the aforementioned WrestleMania Las Vegas commercial.

Behind-the-scenes of the WrestleMania 42 promo shoot

Take an inside look at the filming of the WrestleMania 42 promo featuring Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Triple H. Individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on April 18 and April 19 for live WWE WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.

