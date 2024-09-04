The lineup for the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Thursday, September 5, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced an intriguing new singles bout for the show.
Now official for the 9/5 episode, which was taped over the weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, is KUSHIDA going one-on-one against Laredo Kid.
Previously announced for Thursday’s show is an opening segment with The System, Jordynne Grace’s latest TNA Knockouts open challenge title defense, new TNA X-Division Champion and NXT Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Zachary Wentz will speak, plus Steph De Lander confronts Matt Cardona.
