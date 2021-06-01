Over the weekend I had the pleasure of speaking with rising pro-wrestling sensation Amber Nova, who discussed her work across the independent circuit, as well as getting to compete in WWE, IMPACT, and most recently AEW. Nova also told me about her journey as a mechanic and EMT in South Carolina to the colorful world of the squared circle. Full transcription can be found below.

JG: One of my favorite parts of covering this sport is the evolution of women’s pro-wrestling, where it’s come from and how it’s grown. Across multiple promotions worldwide you see the care and attention that is being given to the women’s divisions. With that said…as a key valuable member of the scene, what would you say are improvements that could still be made across the board for women’s wrestling?

NOVA: Thank you, it’s very inspiring and wonderful with how far women’s wrestling has come in the past few years. From divas to Superstars and wrestlers but still, it would be nice when we have more women and the women we do have get more time on tv. Lance Storm has been doing the percentages of how much time the girls get compared to the guys on TV and the percentages are still pretty low. I hope that changes in the near future.

JG: Let’s talk about you now. In my research I see that you worked as an EMT in South Carolina, where you were born, until about 2015. Shortly after that your pro-wrestling career started. Can you talk about that transition? What prompted you to enter this world?

NOVA: Yes I am a former EMT from Beaufort/HHI , South Carolina. And while I very much enjoyed my time helping others. There was always this drive and passion inside of me to pursue professional wrestling, I had my own story to tell. I was born the daughter of mechanic, I was handed a wrench, a tool and if you wanted something done you did it yourself. I’m not a second or third generation wrestler I was not handed a platform. So since day one of pursuing this career with moving to Orlando with just a Nova and dream not knowing anyone or anything, I’ve had to build my own brand and opportunities from the ground up. I wanted to inspire others and feel alive. Watching since I was a kid and always thinking that couldn’t happen for someone like me UNTIL these young inspiring women in NXT were coming up like Sasha, Charlotte, Becky, Carmella, Paige. AND they were all around my age and some (Sasha) MY SIZE! So I knew I had the Drive inside of me, I just had to have the courage to leave it all behind and commit and go for it and so I did.

JG: Your work has not gone unnoticed. Since 2017 you’ve made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling, NXT, AEW, along with a large number of matchups on the indie circuit. Out of all those places where do you feel like you learned the most, and what are some memories that you have retained from that experience?

NOVA: Thank you for saying my work has not gone unnoticed, I appreciate that. My first TV matches were with IMPACT Wrestling. First match is against Allie who is now with AEW. Then I worked for WWE, I’ve wrestled in London, South africa and Panama and most currently working with AEW. It’s been an incredible ride and grateful for all the platforms I’ve been able to work with. It’s different learning experiences when working with TV, having these experienced women like Sarah Del Ray, Serena’s Deeb and Gail Kim agent my matches were on the indies like in London, South Africa and Panama I was the more experienced person in most of my matches and I took lead and it’s like light bulb switches going off. The hospitality and generosity of the people in all these countries that I had the honor of going to working with before the pandemic I’m truly grateful for and learned so much about my own technique and style. It’s difficult to say where you learned the most because it’s different experiences working with TV companies and working on Indies. But having those matches on the knees before working with TV was extremely beneficial. And I’m looking forward to the world opening back up and giving out more Tune Ups!

JG: During our email exchange setting up this interview you had mentioned that you were now training talent. What methods have you found to be the best or most relatable when training, and does revisiting those elements help you when performing in the ring?

NOVA: Basics! Are the best methods in training I believe. Basic footwork, basic control and balance. Not to mention a huge part of it is psychological. My time in Panama I trained the girls and guys before our match and I realized just how much more opportunity there really is especially in Florida scenes of wrestling. The owner of GWE in Panama was so pleased with me and I was really helping them learn. That has been one of my favorite matches which was just a few months before the pandemic started. You can watch on YouTube or check out my channel for highlights of this match!

JG: Final question. Five dream matches: Opponents can be from the past or today’s era.

NOVA: So Difficult so many options… 5 dream matches…. Eddie Guerrero, Natalya Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, Victoria, Chyna.