The Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) believe that Orange Cassidy is on the run of a lifetime in AEW.

The company stars participated in the media scrum at this weekend’s STARRCAST VI events in Chicago, where they fielded a number of questions from the press. Wrestling Headlines was present at the scrum and asked the Best Friends how they thought Cassidy would do in his next title defense against Jon Moxley at this evening’s All Out pay-per-view. Here is what they had to say.

TRENT: I mean, he’s on like the run of a lifetime, wrestling hard pretty much literally every week, so he’s going to do the same thing. CHUCK: He doesn’t get enough credit now. I don’t know if he ever will. But like, I honestly think, we were talking about this earlier, I honestly think people are gonna look back in years and be like, that run was insane. He’s going hard on TV every week, 31 defenses I think, with very little time off, very high level wrestling. Like, I don’t think anyone’s done anything like that on American television. TRENT: So many good matches with all different kinds of people. CHUCK: So many different types of wrestling.

AEW confirmed on Friday’s edition of Rampage that Cassidy defending the International title against Moxley will be headlining All Out.

Elsewhere in the scrum the Best Friends gave their thoughts on the Stadium Stampede matchup from All In. Check it out in full below.

