Earlier today I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with former AEW and NXT superstar Bobby Fish, who was kind enough to give me some insight on a number of hot-button industry topics, most notably whether he sensed any backstage tension in AEW prior to the events of the media scrum and brawl that happened after last weekend’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Additionally, Fish defended President Tony Khan for the criticism he has received for not defending his EVPs from the comments made by CM Punk during the now infamous media scrum before speaking about Punk’s unlikability. He also looks back at the weird ending to their matchup last year. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

When I asked Fish whether he felt any tension or animosity brewing in the locker room that could have foreshadowed the backstage incident at ALL OUT he says that because of the injury angle and his wedding he wasn’t in the locker room for the last couple months, but didn’t feel like things were that bad. He adds that certain parties involved in the fight did have their own locker room and separated themselves from the boys:

That will be hard for me to comment on because I was not in the locker room the last couple months that I was there. And since they had booked the the angle, we had an angle going forward. And then they changed gears and decided to book the injury angle with me and Darby. You know, I let them know like, “Hey, I’m off in two weeks, four weeks, because I’m getting married and we’re going on our honeymoon. It was like they had lost track of that. So they booked this injury angle. So now I’m off TV for like a month. When I did come back then the injury happened with Kyle and Cole. I pitched ideas for myself individually, those didn’t come to fruition. So, you know, I really wasn’t in that locker room the last month and a half air prior to that, I will say no, I didn’t feel like there was anything brewing. I think you know, track record would prove that anytime anyone is separated in the locker room, you know, and now there were definitely certain people within the company who had their own locker room. The people that you mentioned before involved in the altercation, or whatever it was, they all had their own separate locker. I don’t know, it’s just kind of my feeling that once you separate yourself from the boys, can you really be considered one of the boys? And, you know, I might be in the minority. I might be in the majority. I don’t know. But I know that like the separation always felt a little bit weird to me. But it was what it was, as far as anything brewing between them. I never picked anything up. But Phil just has a way about him. That is you know, to me unlikable.

Defends Tony Khan for not sticking up for the AEW EVPs in the moment Punk went off on them at the ALL OUT media scrum, saying that he was caught just as off guard as everyone else:

I would think so. I don’t know how it can’t but at the same time in Tony’s defense, I’m sure it caught him off guard too. How many times in our in our lives are we not necessarily prepared for something unexpected and then you do become that deer in the headlights for a little while and you’re trying to process and you’re trying to do it as quickly as you can but sometimes, you don’t. You just you can’t make up your mind, you’re indecisive, and then you just, you don’t decide to do anything. It’s actually pretty interesting. The match that I had with punk where things got wonky at the end of that match with the kickout on the GTS, which isn’t even his move.

Fish then discusses the weird ending to his Dynamite match with Punk and compares it to Tony Khan being caught off guard at the scrum, stating that he misread a signal from Punk and their final moment together ended up being what it was. He adds that Triple H or Vince McMahon probably would have folded Punk in half if they were in charge at the scrum, but that’s not Khan’s style as he just put a lot of trust in his new world champion:

The match that I had with punk where things got wonky at the end of that match with the kickout on the GTS, which isn’t even his move.You know, and I, that’s me being given into my desire to be a little bit petty in that regard. It’s KENTA’s move and you didn’t even have the decency to change the name. But regarding the confusion, at the end of our match, was the fact that he did what’s called the office or an iggy. This is some inside baseball stuff here. But he did that before the three count was over. And so now having been in the business for a long time, I recognize what that is, and having done it myself to somebody to say, in our own way. Whatever, you know, “Good match.” He did it before the three count was over. So that’s also a way to alert your opponent that “Hey let’s change something.” In that moment, I can liken it to what Tony Khan might have been feeling when he’s going off on the EVPs, cetera, et cetera. You don’t know what to do. And in that moment, I know for myself, like I had to make a split second decision.I couldn’t weigh out, you know, this or that I had to either kick out or not kick out or lose the moment forever. So I kicked out and it was whatever it was. The only reason I bring it up is just because we’re talking about it. And I do want to be, I do want to extend some grace to Tony, in that regard. Just because I’ve been there. To be caught in that position, like he, he definitely should have reacted differently. And Hunter or Vince McMahon would have potentially folded Phil like a wet nap in that moment, which is probably the right reaction, but in Tony’s defense, like, you know, that might just not be his like personality, really. So here he is in this moment, and he’s just hitched the car of his company to the back of this guy, given him not only a lot of money, but a lot of trust, etc, etc. And you’re like, you’re kind of shitting all over that right next to me. Just a sucky position for everyone.

