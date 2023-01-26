Frankie Kazarian is ready for a big singles run in IMPACT, and is willing to unleash some of the aggression that he carried during his run in AEW.

The former X-Division Champion was the featured star on IMPACT’s Press Pass Conference Call, where he answered a number of questions from the pro-wrestling media. Wrestling Headlines was on the call and asked Kazarian about his Elite Hunter character from the end of his AEW run, and whether elements of that persona would be seen now that he’s back with IMPACT. Here is what he had to say.

Says The Elite Hunter name was not something he chose, and was formed out of anger and aggression:

That was basically born out of…I did not pick the name, or ever endorse the name. It is just something they said and it stuck, but that’s a whole other podcast. That was based on anger and aggression, how me and Christopher Daniels as a team was ended because of outside interference. It was basically ‘This time I’m out for blood, I’m out for myself.’

How his in-ring style changed with that character, and how he will use elements of that in his new run with IMPACT:

I kind of changed my in-ring style after that. A little bit harder-hitting, and a little bit more aggressive. A lot of that character is still in Frankie Kazarian going forward in terms of attitude and in terms of in-ring style. Kind of what you got know is kind of a hybrid of the character that Frankie Kazarian was early on in IMPACT and what I became at the end of our tag run with myself and Christopher Daniels in SCU. It’s helped me a lot in terms of creating a new persona and freshening up a little bit, and creating a character that is ready to be the singles-guy in IMPACT Wrestling.

You can check out the full Press Pass featuring Kazarian below.

