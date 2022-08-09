I recently had the distinct pleasure of chatting with IMPACT superstar and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace ahead of this weekend’s Emergence pay-per-view in Chicago, where the champ defends her title against Mia Yim.

Grace and I covered a number of different subjects in our interview, including what her favorite moment has been in her time with the promotion. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Her favorite moment with the company:

I immediately think about the match that me and Deanna had at Slammiversary. I think it was 2020. That match was just, it was really perfect to me. Like, we had wrestled before on the indies before she got signed to WWE. And she was coming back. And that was our first time wrestling in years. And that to do that match in front of no fans was just, it was so nerve racking. And at the same time, like it was it was perfect to me, I think that she is my wrestling soulmate. I’ve never had someone like her with the chemistry that we have together. And that moment was definitely like one of my one of my top moments in my career and on IMPACT. And I also think it’s very special to me, because all the lists that IMPACT come out with where fans vote that match is always on one of those lists. So I think that we were I think, number 49 of the top 50 IMPACT matches in wrestling history ever, which is huge, because IMPACT has been around over 20 years.

On Emergence taking place in one of the best wrestling cities, Chicago:

They’re incredible. Chicago, Philly, London, those towns are just such good towns for wrestling. And I definitely look forward to wrestling in front of these fans every time I’m here.

Other matches she is looking forward to on the Emergence card::