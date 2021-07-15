I recently had the distinct pleasure of speaking with IMPACT star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander ahead of this Saturday’s highly-anticipated Slammiversary pay per view, where the Walking Weapon defends his title in the dangerous Ultimate-X matchup against Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Says along with his opponents he has to keep a close eye on Fulton and Shera at Slammiversary:

I mean, all five people challenging for this championship? I’m gonna have my eye on them. I think the x factors are the aces up people’s sleeves is Fulton and Shera. They’ve already been a problem over the last few weeks leading up to Slammiversary. Especially Shera, you know? He gave me that choke breaker over his knee and left me laying with the group of them standing over me not too long ago. And I think they’re definitely going to be out there and that’s definitely gonna be somebody that’s going to get in the way in addition to the already five competitors that are trying to get that championship. So I have a lot to worry about.

Says he’s ready to make a name for himself in the Ultimate-X match with all these extra eyes on Slammiversary thanks to Kenny Omega and the mystery opponent for Deonna Purrazzo:

I’m definitely excited to get back in front of fans. I don’t think there’s anybody in our locker room that isn’t extremely excited to finally be in front of fans because it just gives everybody that extra push that extra edge an extra bit of pressure. And as the Ultimate-X match…I feel an extreme amount of pride to perform on Saturday at Slammiversary because not only is there going to be a ton of eyes on Sunday because it’s Slammiversary, one of the biggest pay per views that we have all year, but we also have the headlining match of Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan bringing in eyes. We have Deonna Purrazzo defending her Knockouts Championship against somebody who may be a surprise coming in through a forbidden door. Who knows who that might be? So there’s a lot of interest in this show much like there was last year which was like, the craziest most watched show and it was like viral all over Twitter and stuff like that and trending worldwide. I think the same thing is gonna happen this year. I think I’m put in a very good position as X-Division champion in this Ultimate-X match, which has garnered a ton of interest to go out there and just over-perform, and steal the show and make a name for myself.

What other matches he’ll be keeping his eye on at Slammiversary:

I’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on the main event. But one of the ones that just intrigues me looking at the card breakdown, William Morrissey and Eddie Edwards because I think since Morrissey’s come in, I just think he’s been like a killer. And he’s obviously you know, a bit imposing and wants to make a name for himself. And I think Eddie Edwards has regarded himself as I don’t know which one it is…the heart or the soul of Impact Wrestling, but I certainly would agree with a lot of that sentiment and i think that you know, he always has great matches, and he always like, performs at a high level. So I think that’s gonna be a good test for Morrissey and I just want to see what he has. And I think Eddie Edwards is the perfect guy for it.

Whether he’s worried about anyone outside of IMPACT coming in to challenge him for the X-Division championship: