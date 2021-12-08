I recently had the distinct pleasure of speaking with MLW star Matt Cross ahead of his showdown with the debuting nZo (fka Enzo Amore) on this evening’s edition of Fusion:Alpha. Cross, who some fans may remember as Son of Havoc from the cult-favorite Lucha Underground, spoke with me about a number of topics, including what fans can expect during tonight’s bout, his thoughts on MLW’s decision to revive the LU brand with Azteca Underground, and the role MLW currently plays in the wrestling landscape. Highlights, including the full vide interview can be found below.

On what fans can expect during tonight’s match with nZo:

Yeah, sort of expect the unexpected, right? I mean, we have completely different experiences within the professional wrestling business…completely different. I mean, here’s a guy that, that the entirety of his knowledge and perspective on our business is within one, in my opinion, a small bubble. And then you have a world traveled guy that has seen wrestling from a global perspective, like no one else has ever seen it via 29 different countries, and see how they clash again, bringing completely different philosophical views, completely different skill sets, completely different ideas about what this business is. So again, what a rare opportunity to see those philosophical clashes, styles, clashes, everything else just come to a head.

On Alex Shelly, TJP, and the authenticity and professionalism of MLW:

Even now being a part of it. When I watch in the back and they’re running the monitors. There’s a disconnect between what I see in the monitor, and then what I see live in the ring, the presentation is so clean and so professional. I’ll be in the back. And I’m like, What is this that we’re watching? And it’s the events that I’m a part of, and then there’s a certain excitement, so I’m like, wait, I’m about to go out there and it’s gonna look this good? They’re just bringing a level of a professionalism and a polished presentation of what we do. And I mean, look at the roster to have guys like, I mean, Alex Shelley is like a wrestling genius, right? He is a star in every single possible way. And not only is he a star, we’re all indebted to him for what he’s done to the wrestling business. And the fact that he’s not a multi-gillionaire or the face of professional wrestling is insane. So to have a guy like Alex, Shelley, and myself and TJP all under one roof. I mean, you’re literally getting some of the best professional wrestlers in the business within one roster. I mean, that’s crazy. So it sort of speaks for itself. You know, there’s just a lot of excitement around that. There’s a lot of excitement around the business in general right now. And I think MLW is a part of that rise.

His thoughts on being apart of Lucha Underground, and how MLW is reviving its spirit with Azteca Underground: