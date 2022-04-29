This morning I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with top IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose, who kindly spoke with me about a number of different topics, including what he has planned following his world title loss to Josh Alexander at Rebellion (and the rematch on AXS), and how fans will know what his plan will be at the upcoming Under Siege event. Highlights, including the full audio interview, can be found below.

His next move after losing the IMPACT world title to Josh Alexander:

I don’t know man. What should I do? Should I take some time off? Should I take time off to heal my body? Should I start from the bottom again and build myself to the top? Should I ask for matches against some of the best? I have no idea. There are so many questions out there for me and I don’t know what to do yet, but whatever I decide you guys will know at Under Siege. So tune in and see what’s next for Moose.

Says his match with Alexander was one of his personal favorites, adding that sometimes things just go your way and that’s what happened in their meeting: