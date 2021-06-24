I recently had the pleasure of speaking with IMPACT sensation Moose, who discussed how he first got into the wrestling business after watching the legendary Ric Flair win the world title at the 1992 Royal Rumble. Listen to Moose’s full story, which includes other stars who have inspired him and his early days at Dragon Gate in the highlights below.

On his early days in the business:

Oh yeah, man. I sucked back then. I was coming up with Apollo and Ricochet and we all talked about how when we first started we thought we were hot shit. Like the best wrestlers or whatever. But now fast forward eight years and we look back, we realize how bad we all were. But yeah I first started off with Dragon Gate. I remember I started out as a muscle. It’s been a long journey and if I could do it all over again I would definitely take the same steps. This was something I wanted to do my whole life and I’m actually living that dream right now.

Names Ric Flair as the guy who inspired him into getting into the wrestling business:

First guy I have to mention is Ric Flair because it’s the first time I ever watched professional wrestling. I was eight years old and I was just flipping through the channel and I saw wrestling, and I was like, what is this? What is all these guys in boots and underwear? What is this about? I saw Ric Flair, I think it was in 1992 Royal Rumble, and he actually won it. And the winner of the Royal Rumble got the world title, he won it. And ever since that day I fell in love with professional wrestling. I fell in love with Ric Flair. So I couldn’t name anyone without first starting off with Flair cause he’s the one that ultimately got me into professional wrestling.

How he was also a fan of Razor Ramon, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Psycho Sid: