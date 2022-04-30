This morning I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with top IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose, who kindly spoke with me about a number of different topics, including what he has planned following his world title loss to Josh Alexander at Rebellion (and the rematch on AXS), and how he may turn his focus towards the X-Division championship or the IMPACT tag team championship. Highlights, including the full audio interview, can be found below.

Whether he would consider going for the X-Division title or the IMPACT tag titles:

That’s the thing. I’ve accomplished some goals…I’ve been world champion and heavyweight champion. I’ve been grand champion. The two titles that have alluded me my whole career are the IMPACT tag team titles and the X-Division title. Who knows maybe that’s where I go. Maybe if I find a partner I go after Dem Boys. Maybe I go after Ace Austin for the X-Division title…I don’t know. I’m all about reaching my goals and accomplishing goals and since I’ve already accomplished being world champion maybe I go to something else. Maybe I go look for another title.

Who he would choose to be his tag team partner:

I don’t think it matters because I feel like I’m a strong enough force by myself that I could pick anybody to be my partner. It doesn’t matter, I’m highly confident enough in myself that it wouldn’t matter who my tag partner would be.

Says he would love to see IMPACT run a show in the Portland or Seattle area due to the crowds being so rabid: