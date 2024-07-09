“This is my brutality!”

Those were the sounds that hit the house speakers inside the Canadian Life Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to close out an exciting episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, July 8, 2024.

The post-Money In The Bank 2024 show finished with the surprise return of Rhea Ripley, who finally came out to confront Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan over their growing relationship the past few weeks.

Ripley chased off Morgan and stared down Dom-Dom to end the 7/8 show.

After the show went off the air, WWE released exclusive post-show footage of Morgan backstage peeking through the curtain to make sure she was in safe territory after being run off by Ripley.

Additionally, Morgan quoted Ripley’s theme on X with a compilation of the risque situations she and Dom-Dom have found themselves in.

“This is my brutality,” she wrote.