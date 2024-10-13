The footage has surfaced.

After Kevin Owens shocked the wrestling world with his heel turn and parking lot attack of Cody Rhodes after WWE Bad Blood 2024 went off the air last weekend, he did the same on Friday’s WWE SmackDown with Randy Orton.

During the show, Nick Aldis ran and caught up at the end of Owens’ parking lot attack of Orton, which followed a physical altercation the two had in the ring during an earlier segment in the show.

Sports Illustrated has obtained and released the complete security camera footage that shows Owens parking lot attack of Orton from start-to-finish.