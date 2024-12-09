– As noted, WWE legends Undertaker and Sean Waltman, as well as Eric Bischoff and Mickie James were filming at the WWE Performance Center last week in Orlando, FL. for future A&E projects. A&E has announced a new WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) series that will premiere in early 2025.

– In addition to the aforementioned four names, WWE has been ramping up filming documentary and talking head style footage for inclusion in future pieces with several other talents and personalities.

– WWE has released exclusive shark cage footage from the WarGames matches at WWE Survivor Series 2024 on November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

– The latest installment of WWE Playlist was released on Monday morning. The new episode looks at the most memorable celebrity and athlete appearances in WWE throughout the year of 2024.