I recently had the distinct pleasure of speaking with the legendary Patricia Summerland, better known to wrestling fans as Sunny The California Girl from the hit series GLOW.

Sunny and I chatted about a number of different topics like her thoughts on the upcoming season of WOW (Women of Wrestling), and what some of her favorite memories were from her time in GLOW, which includes her revealing stories of the bond the girls all shared. Highlights can be found below.

JOEY G: The spirit of GLOW is alive and well in David McLane and Jeanie Buss’s WOW (Women of Wrestling). What are your thoughts on WOW and do you feel like they capture the energy that you and the original GLOW girls set back in the day?

SUNNY: I think WOW is amazing! The characters are larger than life… you can’t go wrong. It is similar to GLOW but not GLOW. We had Skits and 1-900 numbers and commercials on TV and so much more ….I enjoy watching WOW for this generation. Great Wrestlers and Costumes !! Keep up the good work David McLane.

JOEY G: Sunny was always one of my favorite GLOW characters. Can you walk me through the steps of her creation? Did you get to have a lot of input or was it a collaborative effort?

SUNNY: My Sunny Character was given to me by the producer and mainly Director Matt Cimber – Fun in Sun girl Blond Bombshell from Newport Beach California which was exactly me. Matt said my image reminded him of his late wife Jayne Mansfield. I sang when I went to GLOW so he incorporated the Knock knock jokes as part of my character. I was a total beach girl.

JOEY G: After speaking with Roxy, and now you, it seems like the original GLOW girls have a deep connection. Can you talk to us about your bond both on the show and off?

SUNNY: I would have to say most of us have a friendship that is forever as some are very distant. No bond, however some of us are really close and formed friendships 25 years later away from GLOW as we live close to each other and the 2012 documentary Afterglow reunion brought us back to meet each other again and form these friendships -The CAC Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion that I had 23 GLOW girls to be in attendance for the honors in 2017 was the biggest turnout since the GLOW 80s tv show. That was a special honor into the CAC hall of fame.

JOEY G: What are some of your fondest memories of GLOW? For example did you have a favorite match, a favorite taping, a favorite show?

SUNNY: The memories of glow are all amazing !! I was truly honored to work with all the Best wrestlers. I think the most memorable was working with Big Bad Mama and being turned into my barbie doll match it was a difficult match for sure as she had me in a trance and i had to follow my doll she had in her hand as she blew the voodoo dust in my face .I had to flip from standing in the middle of the ring which is not easy. I think when I had cheyenne cher for tag team as Sunny and Cher then Beastie when she took my ear off with her growling snares and a few bites she was holding my ear in her hand and blood was gushing and the fans were freaking out !! Lots of Great memories.

JOEY G: I know you’ve been going through some health issues. How have you been feeling?

SUNNY: I have followed a very good workout program since my Colon cancer Diagnosis on March 23rd then April ! I went through major surgery that saved my life and removed a tumor which included removal of half rectum and half of my colon ( sigmoid resection) . I’m currently in remission. I would like to give major Love to my Supernatural Family for getting me back into my love of boxing as i do that everyday with the inspiration of Coach Leanne Pedante who is such a wonderful inspirational badass boxer who also lost her soul mate as i did way to soon they were gone I then have Coach Mark Harari who is so funny and has a kick ass

gym in the valley Then coach Doc – Antonio Harrison ..A football coach ` mentor Mind spiritual coach Dwana Olsen such a wonderful light to see in the morning then we have Raneir Pollard – He represents The Glow side always Rainbows and unicorns Love his energy and attitude last but not least Chesney mariani who has a super inspirational story which makes me want to give her super big hugs everyday with her love for feline fur babies. I would recommend checking out supernatural Such a great Athletic team Meta Universe – Oculus Keep on Glowing stay Positive live love and laugh -with sunny smiles keeps the negative away for miles.

Sunny was also a guest on the “More Than A Wrestler,” show, a podcast that focuses on the legacy of the GLOW girls. Her episode can be seen below.