Earlier today IMPACT Wrestling held a media call with their newest signees Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, better known to fans as the IInspiration, where the duo hyped up their Knockouts tag team title matchup against Decay at this Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view.

Wrestling Headlines was present on the call and asked Lee and McKay about choosing their new moniker, and whether there were any other names they considered before settling on the IInspiration. McKay revealed that Lee came up with the name after watching the 2000 comedy classic Bring It On starring Kirsten Dunst. Here is what she had to say:

There were many names thrown around. Some of them good…some of them horrible, but it was about bouncing stuff off the wall and seeing what sticks. But Cassie, I will give props to her, she came up with the IInspiration from “Bring It On,” classic film that we’ve all seen a million times. They call themselves “inspiration leaders,” and she loved that and told me about it and I was like, “that’s amazing.” And it just stuck, it felt like us. It’s so crazy…now we say the word inspire 100 times a day, and I never knew that…so of course now we’re saying the word all the time so it definitely fits for us.

Today’s full press call can be found below.

(If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines for transcription)