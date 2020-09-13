WWE 2K Battlegrounds Executive Producer Sean O’Connor recently spoke to Comicbook.com to talk about the game, give details on how they chose the roster, and whether there will be any DLC drops after it is released. Highlights are below.

How they ended up choosing their diverse roster:

I think it really stems from the fans, the wrestling fans that are on the development team and they’ve got a really strong passion for this content as well. It’s looking at how do we get that right mix between current superstars and legends because you’ve got old guys like me who is more of a legends guy because I grew up with that stuff way back when. So it’s really just finding the right balance and making sure we’ve got a really good mix of different styles, different areas, different genders, different move sets, things like that. We can’t do every superstar that’s ever been in the WWE or WWF. We can only do a certain amount. We’ve got a really good roster of 70 superstars past and present, and we’re really excited about where we’re going and we’re going to continue to grow that post-launch.

Gives details on the campaign mode:

So it’s not cut scenes. It is told through comics. You’ll read some comic panels that set up the story. It’s a great WWE story that follows seven new superstars, and it follows Paul Heyman who is trying to set up the next kind of hot group within the WWE. Mr. McMahon has tasked him with that, so he enlists Stone Cold Steve Austin to help him do this, and you discover these seven new superstars that we’ve created just for this game and take them through the various battles or matches that they need to have to get to WrestleMania eventually.

How they’ll add new content in game updates: