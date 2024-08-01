Will WWE and AEW ever work together? A WWE Executive Vice President sheds some light on a possible supercard between the two wrestling companies.

Chris Legentil appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he was asked about WWE’s interest in working with AEW. Legentil responded with “no interest,” but later makes it clear that this isn’t a shot at AEW and that no conversations have been had.

I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.

Fans have been wondering if WWE would collaborate with AEW ever since they started collaborating with other organizations including Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, TNA, and GCW. The conversation has returned to the limelight ever since Shane McMahon met with AEW President Tony Khan.

