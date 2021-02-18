The rematch is on…and boy is it a doozy.

Following tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event world champion Kenny Omega announced that he will be defending the title against former champion Jon Moxley at the March 3rd Revolution pay per view. The Cleaner also revealed that the bout will be contested in an exploding bared wire matchup.

EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH! pic.twitter.com/V3rMsCEPMs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire match for the AEW championship

-The Young Bucks versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus tournament winner for the AEW women’s championship

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) Street Fight

-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

-Matt Hardy versus Adam “Hangman” Page