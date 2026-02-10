“The Second City Saint” is ready to throw down in “The Second City.”

And his WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line.

During the February 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, an explosive segment took place involving WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Finn Balor.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was also in the mix.

By the time the intense segment wrapped up, the news was made official that “The Best in the World” and “The Prince” will collide in “The Windy City” later this month, as CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will take place at WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, 2026, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage.