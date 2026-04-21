A fan who had his phone knocked out of his hand by CM Punk in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42 is now speaking out, and he says he’s not looking for a lawsuit, just a simple apology.

Footage released Monday by TMZ Sports captured the moment, which unfolded inside a Las Vegas hotel lobby following the show. The fan had been recording as Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, shared a farewell hug with Bayley. That’s when Punk, clearly agitated, stepped in and swatted the phone to the floor.

While tensions were high, things didn’t spiral further, as security, along with Punk’s mentor Ace Steel, quickly moved to calm the situation.

The fan, who chose to remain anonymous, later told TMZ he has no intention of taking legal action. Instead, he’s hoping for a more personal resolution.

“I want an apology — shake my hand — I’m not gonna sue him or put him in jail,” the fan said. “I just want an apology.”

Additional footage paints a fuller picture of what led up to the confrontation. Multiple fans had been filming Lee and Bayley as they interacted, prompting the pair to head toward an elevator area in search of some privacy. The same fan continued recording and followed them.

“We love you, Bayley,” he called out — prompting Bayley to raise her hand in front of the camera and tell him to back off. Moments later, Punk intervened and knocked the phone away, bringing the encounter to an abrupt end.