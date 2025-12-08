How are Becky Lynch’s acting chops?

Let’s take a look!

Ahead of the premiere of the Star Trek spinoff original series on January 15, 2026 on Paramount+, a special first look image of “Big Time Becks” in-character as a Starfleet officer in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was recently released.

Paramount+ and Star Trek released an exclusive clip on Sunday ahead of the 1/15 premiere. The official series description reads as follows:

Mark your calendars! Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will premiere January 15 exclusively on Paramount+. A new episode will drop every week through March 12. Get a sneak peek of Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite. Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets. This thrilling new chapter follows a fresh class of cadets as they train under the watchful, demanding eyes of Starfleet’s finest. Together, they’ll face the highs and lows of academy life: forging unbreakable friendships, clashing in explosive rivalries, experiencing first loves and stepping into their destiny as the next generation of Starfleet officers. When a mysterious new enemy threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself, these cadets must rise to the challenge or risk losing everything they’ve just begun to fight for. Starring Holly Hunter, who plays the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, and Zoë Steiner. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Back in May, the Women’s WarGames team captain for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event at Petco Park in San Diego, California spoke with Collider.com for an interview and discussed being a big fan of Star Trek while growing up in Ireland.

I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background,” Lynch recalled. “I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies.”

Lynch continued, “And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that.”