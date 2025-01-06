The time has come!

WWE kicks off the “Netflix Era” of the company with the highly-anticipated, history-making debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix tonight.

Ahead of the show, which premieres on the wildly popular international streaming platform starting at 8/7c, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on social media with a special video.

The footage shows fans a special look as the groundbreaking Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. is transformed and set up for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode.

Watch the complete video via the X player embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage.

For those interested, you can read several additional WWE Raw on Netflix SPOILERS for tonight’s historic event right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. We also have additional WWE Raw SPOILERS for Netflix debut.