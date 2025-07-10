Pro wrestlers garner a lot of “hate” from online fans.

That much is obvious.

But just how much hate compared to other sports? And who gets hated on more than others?

CryptoManiaks.com attempted to answer this question, as the media outlet did an extensive survey study to get some exact numbers.

According to all of the sports studied, pro wrestlers received the most overall hate by a landslide margin in the survey conducted, which included over four million posts on social media outlets such as Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

The sample size for pro wrestlers was listed at 35,000 in the data collected between April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2025, with Charlotte Flair receiving 36.4 percent negative responses. Nia Jax followed with 35.3 percent, and then Mercedes Mone (29.6 percent), Saraya (29.3 percent) and Tegan Nox (28.6 percent).

For the men, CM Punk topped the most-hated list at 27.9 percent negative responses. It was noted that other highly targeted people receiving overwhelming hate included Jade Cargill, Cora Jade, Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks.