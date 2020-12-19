WWE has released an extra bonus clip of WWE champion Drew McIntyre on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where the Scottish Psychopath and the Rattlesnake discuss a multitude of topics, including Tyson Fury, Roman Reigns, and McIntyre’s recent feud with Randy Orton. Check it out below.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge responded to a fan on Twitter who called his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, a random soccer mom. The R-Rated superstar fires back with, “What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won’t find out what that’s like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole.”