Extras From Last Night’s NXT Takeover XXX Revealed

The Local Competitor Twitter account has identified the two extras that were used on last night’s NXT Takeover XXX special. They are Brandi Lauren and Jayme Jameson, both who appeared on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in the Raw Underground segments. Jameson and Lauren were used last night, in the hot tub scene, to help celebrate new NXT North American champion Damian Priest’s big win.
The account also reveals the security guards who helped in the pull-apart brawl between the Undisputed Era and Pat McAfee’s posse during their highly-anticipated grudge match. They are Diamond Kid, Mambo Italiano, Mike Reed, Michael Stevens, Justin Blax, and Mikey Spandex, all who regularly appeared on WWE television.
Check it out below.
On @WWENXT Takeover: XXX: Who celebrated with the new North American Champion Damien Priest @ArcherOfInfamy in the hot tub? Brandi Lauren @BrandiWrestling & Jayme Jameson @JaymeJameson celebrated with Priest. They both appeared on RAW Underground last Monday. #WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/s09XsMj1Oe
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 23, 2020
On @WWENXT Takeover: XXX: Who separated Adam Cole’s Undisputed Era & Pat McAfee’s crew? The security guards were Diamond Kid, Mambo Italiano @hey_mambo_, Mike Reed @UpgradeMikeReed, Michael Stevens @marvelous1ms, Justin Blax @ThrillSeekerJB, & Mikey Spandex @MikeySpandex. #WWE pic.twitter.com/yeir0qPRpe
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 23, 2020
