A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday has created uncertainty for several major wrestling events scheduled for this weekend.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded due to a communications issue affecting air traffic control, citing an “abundance of caution” as the reason for the decision.

With AEW Full Gear scheduled for Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, the situation could have a significant impact on the pay-per-view lineup.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, several AEW talents traveled directly to Phoenix following this week’s Dynamite and Collision tapings. However, others who had not yet departed were left stranded due to the grounding of flights.

“Regarding the FAA grounding all flights, many AEW wrestlers flew to the PPV straight from Dynamite, but others haven’t left yet and are stranded,” Alvarez wrote. “The longer this goes the greater the likelihood of major delays and people not making it there at all.”

There is also concern about how long the nationwide ground stop could remain in effect, with some reportedly being told that flights might not resume until Friday evening.

Alvarez provided additional details on the potential fallout, including how the situation could affect WWE programming.

“There are people who have been told this ground stop may not be lifted until 8 PM tonight which would be a disaster. WWE usually flies everyone to TV the day prior so SmackDown should be unaffected, but we are trying to find out more.”

While AEW faces potential travel complications, WWE’s NXT brand appears to have avoided any issues with its scheduled live events this weekend.

Alvarez confirmed in a subsequent social media update that the NXT crew had already reached its destination before the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop.

“NXT crew all made it in for their house show before this all went down,” Alvarez noted.

The NXT Holiday Live Tour features three events this weekend, beginning Friday in Cleveland, Ohio, before continuing Saturday in Detroit, Michigan, and Sunday in Chicago, Illinois.

Bayley is advertised to appear at Friday and Saturday’s events, while CM Punk is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, TNA Wrestling could also find itself dealing with travel-related complications ahead of Sunday’s Destination X pay-per-view in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

With much of the talent and personnel reportedly scheduled to travel on Saturday, the duration of the FAA ground stop could determine whether the promotion encounters similar problems.

“Most everyone working Destination X should be flying in tomorrow, so if this lasts the expected six hours it could conceivably heavily affect that show,” Alvarez wrote.