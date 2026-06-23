New TNA Wrestling signee Fabian Aichner spoke with Scott Mitchell of PWMania.com about joining TNA, receiving guidance from his former WWE coach Matt Bloom, and nearly walking away from professional wrestling before rediscovering his passion for the business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On nearly walking away from wrestling: “I took a little bit of time away. I felt a little burnt out mentally and physically. At the start, I really didn’t want to know about wrestling, to be very honest. For the first time in my life. As the months went by, I was like, man. Life feels very different if there’s no wrestling involved. Instead of going from one show to the next show, preparing constantly for a bigger event, and then checking those off the list. Yeah, I knew I was just going to take a pause. Never thought about completely stopping. As the months went by, I just felt that itch coming back more.”

On Matt Bloom recommending TNA: “One of my former coaches, Matt Bloom, from the PC. He asked how I was doing. I told him, ‘Everything’s good, just looking for new opportunities and new options to go to.’ He suggested TNA for me. So, I started talking to them, seemed great. Good energy, good vibe. Then, a friend of mine in Germany pointed it out to me as well, started watching the shows. I liked the wrestling I saw.”

On why he chose TNA Wrestling: “As I said, I was looking around a little bit. I felt like I kept getting signs for TNA. My coach hit me up, said to talk TNA. My friend in Germany hit me up and said talk to TNA. He said, ‘I really like what TNA’s doing at the moment, check it out.’ The more I saw the shows and the more I saw the product on TV and on screen, I could see myself being in there, and saw a lot of people I could work with and have a great match. Yeah, it just happened really organically. As soon as I started talking to the officials there, it was a very good relationship. I didn’t feel like I had to really fight, and there was mutual respect there. The first couple of tapings confirmed that it was the right spot. I’m happy there now. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future.”