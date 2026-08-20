Gabe Kidd is back in AEW.

Kidd made his surprise return on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, reuniting with Clark Connors and David Finlay to complete The Dogs once again.

The return came following Jon Moxley’s Continental Challenge Cup victory over Jay White. Kidd joined Connors and Finlay during a brawl with Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly, which eventually brought out AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Page & Brodido to even the odds.

The confrontation ultimately helped set the stage for Page & Brodido to issue an open challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships at All In.

Wednesday marked Kidd’s first AEW appearance since Dynasty in April, where The Dogs dropped the Trios titles to The Conglomeration. Kidd suffered a shoulder injury during the match and later dealt with visa issues that extended his absence from AEW.

During that time, Connors and Finlay continued as a team and unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Redemption in July.

Kidd returned to action for NJPW in July, defeating Shota Umino to capture the IWGP Global Championship at Road to G1 Climax. The match had originally been scheduled to take place at AEW Forbidden Door.

Kidd also recently completed his run in this year’s G1 Climax, earning victories over Zack Sabre Jr., Ren Narita, Oskar, Aaron Wolf and HENARE.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 8/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.