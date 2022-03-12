According to Fightful Select, Fallah Bahh is no longer with IMPACT Wrestling.

Reports are that Bahh was quietly removed from the promotion’s roster page back in January. He also remerged in the Virtual Basement Wrestling Code video game, something IMPACT had asked their talent not to be apart of in the past.

Several staff members told the publication that Bahh has not been present at recent IMPACT tapings. He joins Rohit Raju, Larry D, Matt Striker, and more who have either left or let their contracts expire. Fightful adds that fans should expect more turnover as the roster is expected to be constantly refreshed.

Bahh had been with IMPACT since 2017. He never held any championship gold in that time.