Fallah Bahh is remaining with IMPACT Wrestling.

The 35-year old star recently signed a new contract with the promotion according to PW Insider. He first appeared back in 2017, and was most recently used in the John E. Bravo and Rosemary wedding from Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS. Bahh also competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet matchup at last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view, but was eliminated early on.

