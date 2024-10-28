Fallon Henley is your new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

During Sunday night’s Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, Henley defeated Kelani Jordan to capture the title in a Gauntlet Match.

Jordan faced off against all three members of Fatal Influence in a Gauntlet Match on the show, first taking out Jazmyn Nyx and then Jacy Jayne before battling it out with Henley. As the final match was taking place, Nyx and Jayne got involved and Henley took advantage to pick up the “W.”

Following the match, Henley and Fatal Influence were cutting a promo when the lights went out. Once again, Zaria’s entrance video played. When the lights came back on, Zaria was standing behind the trio and took them all out.

This marks Henley’s first singles title run in NXT. Jordan’s inaugural reign comes to an end at 141 days.

You can check out some highlights from the match below: