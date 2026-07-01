Fallon Henley recently shared the emotional story behind her road to WWE, revealing that a devastating family tragedy nearly led her to pass on the opportunity that ultimately launched her career.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes (full episode below), the SmackDown star reflected on her multiple WWE tryouts in 2021 and the difficult period following the loss of one of her twin sisters. At the time, Henley had been doing extra work for NXT and was informed she would receive another WWE tryout, but her focus quickly shifted to caring for her family after her sister’s passing.

“So it’s kind of crazy, kind of happened out of nowhere. I have twin sisters who are no longer with us. The first one passed during that year, and that was right before I got the call to do the extra work that started back up. That got me by third tryout before my enhancement match with Elektra Lopez. It was a really hard time. Like I said, it kind of came out of nowhere.”

Henley explained that her sister’s sudden death left behind three children, forcing the family to make difficult decisions about their future.

“Essentially, all of her organs shut down. She got rushed to the hospital, and before we knew it, she was gone. And she left behind her two daughters that were still living with her and her son. They had lost their dad, I want to say a year or two before then. So they’ve had a very, very hard, you know, beginning of life. But I was over in Tampa, and that’s where they had been living at the time. And the only options they really had were to go to Michigan to be with my mom, go to California to be with one of my other sisters, or come and stay with me.”

Despite being just 22 years old, Henley took in her two teenage nieces, saying they adapted remarkably well despite everything they had endured.

“I had a 2 bedroom apartment at the time so I brought them in. They shared one of the rooms, I took the smaller one. I think they were like 16 and 17. So one had to still finish high school and the other one was just starting college. So kind of a big change for what was I at the time, 22 or something, taking in these two teenage girls who for my sake were extremely well behaved and mature given the life that they had gone through and all the hardships that they had gone through.”

Henley admitted she was in no condition mentally to accept WWE’s call for extra work and came close to declining it altogether. Looking back, she believes her late sister played a role in encouraging her to pursue the opportunity.

“So when I got that call to do the extra work, I mentally was not in a place where I thought I could do it. And I almost said no. And had I said no, I wouldn’t be here right now, I wouldn’t be on SmackDown. I wouldn’t be doing any of the things that I’m doing. And I think that was like a little piece of my sister kind of kicking me and telling me to go do it because she knew how much I wanted this.

And she was probably Heather and Heidi were the twins, and they were probably my biggest supporters ever. So a lot of what I’m working for now is for them.”