One half of the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions has addressed a fan incident that took place during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship by defeating Paige and Brie Bella in the opening match of Saturday night’s show at Madison Square Garden.

As Henley celebrated alongside Reid and Jacy Jayne following the victory, a young fan seated near the entrance aisle could be seen reaching out and shoving Henley.

Following the event, Henley appeared to respond to the incident with a brief message on social media.

“Don’t touch the wrestlers,” she wrote. “Period.”

The incident is the latest in a string of recent situations involving inappropriate fan behavior directed toward wrestlers at live events.

This is awful… where tf are his parents. pic.twitter.com/NcjaD1Dfke — Charlie ₊˚💫♱‧₊˚. (@15mythical) July 19, 2026