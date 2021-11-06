During tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT the Jurassic Express, along with former IMPACT world champion Christian Cage, challenged the Young Bucks and Adam Cole, better known as the SuperKliq, to a six-man tag team matchup at next Saturday’s Full Gear. Cage added that the match would be contested under Falls Count Anywhere rules, which was made official by AEW shortly afterwards.

We're on the road to #AEWFullGear and #AEWDynamite is going to be HUGE WEDNESDAY from Indianapolis at 8e/5p LIVE on @tntdrama!

🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/UeOcAnH5dm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Lucha Bros versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship

-The Inner Circle versus American Top Team in a Minneapolis Street Fight

-Bryan Danielson versus Miro in the world title eliminator tournament finals

-Eddie Kingston versus CM Punk

-MJF versus Darby Allin

-Jurassic Express/Christian Cage versus SuperKliq in a falls count anywhere match